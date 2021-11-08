2 Strong 4 Bullies
23-year-old Cleveland man murdered in Richmond Heights

(Associated Press)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are investigating the murder of a 23-year-old man.

Brian Miller was found dead at the Loganberry Apartments just before midnight on Nov. 5.

Officers were called to the scene for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers said they found Miller’s body in the parking lot of the A building.

EMS transported Miller to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, there are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Heights police at 216-486-1234.

