23-year-old Cleveland man murdered in Richmond Heights
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are investigating the murder of a 23-year-old man.
Brian Miller was found dead at the Loganberry Apartments just before midnight on Nov. 5.
Officers were called to the scene for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, officers said they found Miller’s body in the parking lot of the A building.
EMS transported Miller to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.
At this time, there are no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Heights police at 216-486-1234.
