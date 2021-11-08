3 teenagers shot at Akron memorial, no arrests

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three teenage girls were shot in the West Akron neighborhood early Sunday morning at a memorial, police said.

According to Akron police, all victims were shot in the 400 block of Fernwood Drive around 1:40 a.m.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm and is being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

A second 16-year-old girl walked into Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with a graze wound.

And, the third victim, an 18-year-old girl, was dropped off at Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a graze wound to the head.

None of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

Police said a group of unknown suspects fired multiple shots into a house where the memorial was being held.

A second home and at least two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

