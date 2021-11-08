2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County ME issues public health alert after 12 overdose deaths in 2 days

(AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson announced Monday an overdose surge killed at least 12 people over a two-day period.

“This recent trend of clustered overdoses is alarming. There were an additional four on Thursday of last week. It remains to be seen what the cause is, but the public should be aware that there is a serious threat to their lives if they are using street drugs right now in Cuyahoga County.” Dr. Gilson warned.

A total of seven women and five men died.

The victims lived in Cleveland, Euclid and Garfield Heights and ranged in age from 27 to 60.

Dr. Gilson added expedited forensic testing is underway to confirm which drug(s) may have caused the recent spike.

