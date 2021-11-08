Gov. DeWine gives update on the Cleveland Innovation District

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine visits Cleveland Monday to give an update on the progress of the Cleveland Innovation District.

This is a public-private partnership whose goal is to turn Northeast Ohio into economic engine for bio-medicine.

It was launched in January 2021.

The partnership between the area’s top health systems and several state agencies is meant to drive innovation and employment creation in Ohio, and is expected to create an estimated 20,000 jobs over he next decade.

Ohio Gov. DeWine said 10,000 of the potential jobs will be directly linked to health care and high-tech industries in the Cleveland area, while the other 10,000 will be indirectly benefited by the Innovation District’s regional investment.

