2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gov. DeWine gives update on the Cleveland Innovation District

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine visits Cleveland Monday to give an update on the progress of the Cleveland Innovation District.

This is a public-private partnership whose goal is to turn Northeast Ohio into economic engine for bio-medicine.

It was launched in January 2021.

The partnership between the area’s top health systems and several state agencies is meant to drive innovation and employment creation in Ohio, and is expected to create an estimated 20,000 jobs over he next decade.

Ohio Gov. DeWine said 10,000 of the potential jobs will be directly linked to health care and high-tech industries in the Cleveland area, while the other 10,000 will be indirectly benefited by the Innovation District’s regional investment.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Cierra Mack (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals looking for woman wanted in deadly Garden Valley shooting
23-year-old Cleveland man murdered in Richmond Heights
Blaine Griffin appeared on 19 News This Morning
Blaine Griffin to become Cleveland City Council’s next president, visits 19 News studios
Woman shot in incident with Rocky River Police
Woman shot in incident with Rocky River Police