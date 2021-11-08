Man, woman shot in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating the shooting of a man and a woman.

Both victims were brought by private transport to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital around 11:35 p.m. Sunday.

Canton police said they were shot in the 1800 block of Spring Ave. N.E.

The man was treated and released from the hospital.

Police said the woman’s condition is not known at this time.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Canton police there are no arrests and detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information should call them at 330-489-3144.

