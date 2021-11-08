2 Strong 4 Bullies
Military identifies remains of Korean War soldier from Mount Orab

Army Cpl. Kenneth Foreman (Source; U.S. Military)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The remains of a 19-year-old Mount Orab man killed during the Korean War have now been positively identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday the soldier is Army Cpl. Kenneth Foreman.

Cpl. Foreman was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950 after his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

Following the battle, military officials said his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un turned over 55 boxes which reportedly carried the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pear Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018 and were then brought to a DPAA laboratory for identification.

Cpl. Foreman’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

A rosette will now be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Cpl. Foreman will be buried in Mount Orab on Dec. 2.

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
