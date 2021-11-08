North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville High School student died on the night of Nov. 7, Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio confirmed on Monday.

The student was not named in the message sent to North Ridgeville families out of respect for the privacy of their loved ones.

“As we know from past tragedies, no words can console or explain what the student’s family must be experiencing. Our children communicate rapidly and your student may have heard about this tragedy that took place. Therefore, our students also may be deeply impacted by the student’s death. Students, staff, and parents may be in need of support, and our high school counselors, County Crisis team, and staff are here to help,” Ramsey-Caserio said.

Counselors and the County Crisis team will be available for students, parents, and staff in the NRHS Media Center starting Nov. 9.

The superintendent said staff is working to identify any students who may be in need of support.

Those who wish to refer a student who may be in need of direct support may call the high school office or guidance department.

“In these times of great sorrow, our strong commitment to one another and our bond as an entire community provide us the strength that we need,” Ramsey-Caserio concluded.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.