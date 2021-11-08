Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal pattern next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures will easily make it well into the 60s later this afternoon with a warm air mass in place and a south wind. Sunny sky. Enjoy your Victory Monday. Clear to partly cloudy sky tonight. Guidance is suggesting a lower cloud deck develops as the night wears on. Overnight temperatures drop to the 40 to 45 degree range. A weak front approaches from the northwest tomorrow. It will cross our area Tuesday night. We went with a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. High temperatures in the 60 to 65 degree range. Scattered light showers Tuesday night with the passage of the front. Slightly cooler Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures 55 to 60 degrees.

