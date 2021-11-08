2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Gov. signs bill to permit fireworks starting 4th of July

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday signed a bill into law that will allow people to set off consumer-grade fireworks on certain days of the year.

Under the new law, starting July 1, 2022 people can set off fireworks on private property on the following holidays:

- New Year’s Eve and Day

- Chinese New Year

- Cinco de Mayo

- Memorial Day weekend

- Juneteenth

- July 3rd, 4th and 5th

- Diwali

- Labor Day

Other firework-friendly days would occur the weekends before and after July 4 and the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day.

Previously, Buckeyes were permitted to set off sparklers and bang snaps but could not ignite fireworks that shoot or explode like bottle rockets or firecrackers.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

