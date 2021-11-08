2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Portage County traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, cash

A Portage County Sheriff's Office traffic stop in Ravenna Township in October resulted in the...
A Portage County Sheriff's Office traffic stop in Ravenna Township in October resulted in the seizure of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC edibles and thousands of dollars in cash.(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop in Ravenna Township in October resulted in the seizure of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC edibles and thousands of dollars in cash.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle with one headlight on Cleveland Road, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

During the stop, deputies located more than two pounds of marijuana, 26 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, nearly a pound of THC edibles and $2,500 in cash.

The sheriff’s department confiscated the drugs and the cash and seized the vehicle for possible forfeiture pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Ohio Gov. signs bill to permit fireworks starting 4th of July
Army Cpl. Kenneth Foreman (Source; U.S. Military)
Military identifies remains of Korean War soldier from Mount Orab
FILE
Ohio reports 3,122 new COVID-19 cases
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1