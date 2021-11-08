Portage County traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, cash

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop in Ravenna Township in October resulted in the seizure of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC edibles and thousands of dollars in cash.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle with one headlight on Cleveland Road, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

During the stop, deputies located more than two pounds of marijuana, 26 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, nearly a pound of THC edibles and $2,500 in cash.

The sheriff’s department confiscated the drugs and the cash and seized the vehicle for possible forfeiture pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

