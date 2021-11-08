2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shuttered Bloom Bakery co-founders return to CSU district with new concept

The Oanest Bakery opened Monday in the former location of Bloom Bakery on Euclid Avenue near...
The Oanest Bakery opened Monday in the former location of Bloom Bakery on Euclid Avenue near Cleveland State University's campus.(Fahey Group)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Great news for Cleveland State district pastry enthusiasts! The Oanest Bakery opened its doors Monday in the former location of the shuttered Bloom Bakery.

Bloom, whose social mission was to hire those with barriers to employment like those recently incarcerated, provided customers with baked goods and cups of coffee and goodwill until it closed its two Cleveland locations in 2019.

Now Bloom Bakery co-founders chef Maurice Chaplais and entrepreneur Logan Fahey are returning to the former location at 1938 Euclid Avenue near Cleveland State University with a new bakery with the same social mission and a new commercial kitchen, according to a company media release.

The bakery opened Monday and features baked goods based on Chaplais’ recipes.

A grand opening is scheduled for November 30, the release said.

The location will serve pastries, coffee, breakfast and lunch items and will provide corporate catering and wholesale services.

As a commercial bakery, Oanest will produce the Oanest “We Care” granola bar for distribution across the U.S. and the U.K, the release said.

