2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Teacher stops student accused in stabbing at Calif. high school

By KCRA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURLOCK, Calif. (KCRA) - A California high school teacher helped subdue a student allegedly involved in an on-campus stabbing, ending an altercation that left another student injured.

Ryan Tribble has been the psychology teacher at Turlock High School for more than 17 years. Just before 9 a.m. Friday, he was seeing out his students from one class period when he was alerted to a fight near his classroom.

When he reached the scene, Tribble says one of his students was attacking another with a knife. The teacher says he didn’t feel afraid. He just knew he needed to help.

Ryan Tribble, a psychology teacher at Turlock High School, subdued one of his students accused...
Ryan Tribble, a psychology teacher at Turlock High School, subdued one of his students accused of attacking another with a knife. Police say the student who was stabbed is expected to recover.(Source: 209 Times, KCRA via CNN)

“When I got to the young man and just kinda looked at him and let him know, ‘Hey, hey, it’s OK, man,’” Tribble said. “He just looked like a scared, angry kid, just looked like a kid, you know.”

The teacher put his hands on the suspect’s shoulders and tried to get through to him. His actions stopped the teenager in his tracks and ended the altercation. Police say the student who was stabbed is expected to recover.

Tribble says his actions are the kind of things teachers do every day.

“Just a little bit of, you know, you show these kids love and kindness, and I’ve always found that they return it,” he said. “I think it’s what we should do as teachers. We really put our kids first.”

Tribble is still processing the Friday incident and knows it’s one the campus community will need to heal from. He is encouraging students to talk about how they’re feeling with family, friends or counselors. He says he will also provide a space where students can discuss the incident as a group.

“I got a pretty good relationship with most of my students. I think they’ll be pretty open to be vulnerable and share,” Tribble said.

Officers are investigating the relationship between the two students involved in the stabbing and what led up to it.

Copyright 2021 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Officers are investigating the relationship between the two students involved in the stabbing...
Teacher speaks out after stopping knife attack at Calif. high school
Investigators say evidence indicates there was a rolling gun battle between at least two cars...
Stray bullet kills toddler in rolling gun battle on Calif. freeway, investigators say
Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say evidence indicates there was a rolling gun...
Toddler dies after being struck by gunfire on Calif. freeway
Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths