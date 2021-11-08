2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals looking for woman wanted in deadly Garden Valley shooting

Cierra Mack (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Cierra Mack (Source: U.S. Marshals)((Source: U.S. Marshals))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Cierra Mack.

According to Cleveland police, Mack, 30, shot and killed Chiffion Jefferson, 28.

The 28-year-old mom was murdered on Sept. 11, 2021.
The 28-year-old mom was murdered on Sept. 11, 2021.((Source: Facebook))

The murder happened on Sept. 11 in the hallway of an apartment at the Garden Valley Apartments.

When officers arrived, they said they found Jefferson on a second floor landing, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Jefferson was later pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

Jefferson’s children were home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured, according to police.

Mack has been on the run since the murder, said officials.

Her last known address is near the 7500 block of Garden Valley Avenue.

U.S. Marshals added she should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Rocky River police shoot woman who charged at them with knife, officers say
Gov. DeWine gives update on the Cleveland Innovation District
23-year-old Cleveland man murdered in Richmond Heights
Blaine Griffin appeared on 19 News This Morning
Blaine Griffin to become Cleveland City Council’s next president, visits 19 News studios