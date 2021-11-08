Volunteer football coach at Kenston High School dies

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Students and staff members at Kenston High School are mourning the loss of a supporter and friend of the Kenston High School football program.

Volunteer Coach Stuart Harris had been working with the football program for the last three years.

“Stu bled Bomber Blue. His love and pride were evident in the amount of time and energy that he gave to Kenston’s football program,” said Kenston Head Football Coach Jeff Grubich.

Kenston Local Schools officials said grief counselors are available to help their students and staff.

The cause of Coach Harris’s death has not been released.

The Kenston Bombers will play the Dover Tornadoes in the regional semi-finals later this week.

