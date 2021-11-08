2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Volunteer football coach at Kenston High School dies

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Students and staff members at Kenston High School are mourning the loss of a supporter and friend of the Kenston High School football program.

Volunteer Coach Stuart Harris had been working with the football program for the last three years.

“Stu bled Bomber Blue. His love and pride were evident in the amount of time and energy that he gave to Kenston’s football program,” said Kenston Head Football Coach Jeff Grubich.

Kenston Local Schools officials said grief counselors are available to help their students and staff.

The cause of Coach Harris’s death has not been released.

The Kenston Bombers will play the Dover Tornadoes in the regional semi-finals later this week.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Wild Winter Lights returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with new displays.
Wild Winter Lights event to return to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
The "Garden of 11 Angels," a memorial for victims of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell.
‘Garden of 11 Angels’ memorial unveiled for victims of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell
Cleveland to blare emergency siren as reminder to change smoke alarm batteries, adjust clocks
Skoops in Barberton was off to a great start with their coat drive helping about 100 people so...
Community comes together after Barberton ice cream shop’s coat drive is robbed