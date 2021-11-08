2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wild Winter Lights event to return to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Wild Winter Lights returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with new displays.
Wild Winter Lights returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with new displays.(Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wild Winter Lights event will return to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this year with an all-new lighting display.

The Wild Winter Lights event will feature hundreds of lighting displays, including many holiday-themed areas and a light show with a 50-foot-tall tree, according to a zoo media release.

Visitors can drive or walk through the events.

That walk-through experience includes carousel rides, costume characters, model train displays, ice carvers, live music from festive choirs including the Singing Angels on select nights.

Young and young at heart can also take photos with Santa at his workshop through December 23.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

The "Garden of 11 Angels," a memorial for victims of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell.
‘Garden of 11 Angels’ memorial unveiled for victims of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell
Cleveland to blare emergency siren as reminder to change smoke alarm batteries, adjust clocks
Skoops in Barberton was off to a great start with their coat drive helping about 100 people so...
Community comes together after Barberton ice cream shop’s coat drive is robbed
Car slams into house on West Boulevard in Cleveland
Car slams into house on West Boulevard in Cleveland (photos)