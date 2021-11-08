Wild Winter Lights event to return to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wild Winter Lights event will return to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this year with an all-new lighting display.

The Wild Winter Lights event will feature hundreds of lighting displays, including many holiday-themed areas and a light show with a 50-foot-tall tree, according to a zoo media release.

Visitors can drive or walk through the events.

That walk-through experience includes carousel rides, costume characters, model train displays, ice carvers, live music from festive choirs including the Singing Angels on select nights.

Young and young at heart can also take photos with Santa at his workshop through December 23.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is again transforming into a winter wonderland this holiday season with #WildWinterLights presented by @nopec! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/YQSm3HbYG3. ✨ pic.twitter.com/yQWBpFvesQ — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) November 7, 2021

