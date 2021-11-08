Woman dies after being hit by a car on I-76 in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to identify the woman who was struck and killed on I-76 Sunday evening.

According to police, the victim walked into traffic around 7:20 p.m. near the Wolf Ledges overpass.

EMS transported her to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where she died from her injuries.

Officers said it is not known why she on the highway.

The victim is a white woman with brown hair, believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25.

She is about 5′2″ and 150 pounds.

If you have any information on the accident or may be able to identify the pedestrian, please call Akron police at 330-375-2506.

