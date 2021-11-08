Woman shot in incident with Rocky River Police

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot at an apartment complex in Rocky River.

According to Rocky River Police, around 1:45 a.m. they received a call about a woman making threats to herself and others with a gun.

When police got to the scene, they found the woman there with a gun.

The woman was shot. Police haven’t said who shot her.

Early Monday morning, the woman was undergoing surgery in the hospital.

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for updates.

