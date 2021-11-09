26-year-old found dead in Bedford Heights apartment, ex-boyfriend arrested

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Bedford Heights woman was found dead in her apartment Friday, police say.

Bedford Heights police officers received a call from a woman in Georgia last week, who asked them to check on a friend who lived in an apartment at 5327 Northfield Road, according to Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta.

Their officers found the body of Gina Lampton, who had suffered from multiple wounds, according to a police media release.

Police say they identified Lampton’s ex-boyfriend, Steaven Cawthorne, 39, as a suspect and on Saturday issued a warrant for his arrest.

Three days later, U.S. Marshals arrested Cawthorne in Akron, the release said.

The police did not say what charges Cawthorne is facing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Bedford Heights police at 440-439-1234.

