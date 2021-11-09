2 Strong 4 Bullies
29-year-old woman fatally wounded in Canton shooting

(WLBT)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Canton shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

On Sunday, police found Shanee L. Betz, of Canton, and Jacob Hall, 25, of Massillon, in the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital parking deck both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Canton police media release.

Betz died at the hospital Monday afternoon.

Police believe Betz and Hall were shot in the 1800 block of Spring Avenue N.E. and had been taken to the hospital parking deck in a personal vehicle, the release said.

Officers had been called to the area earlier in the evening on reports of “shots fired,” according to the release.

Canton police ask anyone with information to contact the detective bureau at 330-489-3144.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by sending a tip at Tip411 or by texting the keyword STARKTIP and your tip to 847411.

