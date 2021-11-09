2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police: Suspect could be responsible for 2 robberies this week

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a man who may have robbed two businesses this past week.

The first robbery happened at the Metro PCS in the 600 block of N. Main Street around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 6.

The second robbery happened at Laundry Time in the 900 block of N. Main Street around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 8.

At Laundry Time, Akron police officers said the suspect demanded the attendant empty the register.

The suspect kept his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun, but no weapon was seen.

He is described as a Black man, about 18-25-years old, around 5′8″-6′.

In the second robbery he was wearing black framed glasses, a blue surgical mask, blue camouflage pants and a black PUMA hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

