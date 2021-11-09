Biden’s approval rating dips below 40%, new poll shows

USA (WOIO) - President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 38%, according to a new poll by Suffolk University/ USA TODAY released exactly one year before the country’s midterm elections.

The poll of registered voters taken Nov. 3-5 shows that Biden’s approval rating stands at 38% approve and 59% disapprove.

That’s a drop from his August rating of 41% approve, 55% disapprove, the poll shows.

Only 10% of voters said that the president is performing better than expected in his first year in office.

Forty-six percent said he’s performing worse than expected, while 42% said his performance is as expected.

Some respondents expressed frustration with Biden’s performance.

When asked what the single most important goal for Biden should be over the next year, the top response (20%) was “resign/retire/quit,” followed by “economy/jobs” (11%), “unite/help the country” (8%), and “immigration/border patrol” (8%).

Less than a third (29%) of respondents said they thought Biden should run for another term in 2024; 64% said he shouldn’t run.

Nearly two-thirds of voters (61%) said they supported the bipartisan hard infrastructure bill to improve roads, bridges, and railroads; 32% said they opposed the bill.

