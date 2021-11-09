2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Biden’s approval rating dips below 40%, new poll shows

President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USA (WOIO) - President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 38%, according to a new poll by Suffolk University/ USA TODAY released exactly one year before the country’s midterm elections.

The poll of registered voters taken Nov. 3-5 shows that Biden’s approval rating stands at 38% approve and 59% disapprove.

That’s a drop from his August rating of 41% approve, 55% disapprove, the poll shows.

Only 10% of voters said that the president is performing better than expected in his first year in office.

Forty-six percent said he’s performing worse than expected, while 42% said his performance is as expected.

Some respondents expressed frustration with Biden’s performance.

When asked what the single most important goal for Biden should be over the next year, the top response (20%) was “resign/retire/quit,” followed by “economy/jobs” (11%), “unite/help the country” (8%), and “immigration/border patrol” (8%).

Less than a third (29%) of respondents said they thought Biden should run for another term in 2024; 64% said he shouldn’t run.

Nearly two-thirds of voters (61%) said they supported the bipartisan hard infrastructure bill to improve roads, bridges, and railroads; 32% said they opposed the bill.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Blaine Griffin appeared on 19 News This Morning
Blaine Griffin to become Cleveland City Council’s next president, visits 19 News studios
Shontel Brown sworn in
Ohio’s 11th Congressional District gets its voice back in Washington
C.P.P.A President Jeff Follmer
Police oversight ballot measure approved; union promises to fight it
Councilman Kerry McCormack
Cleveland votes in new City Council positions