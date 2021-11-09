2 Strong 4 Bullies
Body of missing 22-year-old East Cleveland woman possibly found in abandoned home

Alishah Pointer
Alishah Pointer(Cleveland Division of the FBI)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police confirmed that the body found on Tuesday in an abandoned home in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue may be that of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer.

The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the East Cleveland Police Department said she was reported missing on Nov. 5.

The FBI said Pointer was last seen on Nov. 4 at a home in Cleveland.

Details of the death are unknown at this time.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner said police got a tip around 3:51 p.m. that the body of Alishah Pointer was found in the basement of a burned-out house in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, officers located the body of a woman, according to Gardner.

Garder said the department will wait for the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office to make a final determination of the identification of the body.

The following statement was made by Garder regarding this latest development:

“Detectives have been working 18 hours a day since it was reported that Ms. Pointer was possibly abducted.  The Cleveland Office of both the FBI and Secret Service have been instrumental from the onset of the investigation.

We continue to work on this case and are doing our best to bring justice to the family in this matter.”

Return to 19 News for updates.

Editor’s Note: The Cleveland Division of the FBI initially reported Pointer was last seen on Nov. 3 in the North Randall area and reported missing on Nov. 4.

