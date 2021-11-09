Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton reportedly test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two members of the Cleveland Browns running back squad, which is already short on the depth chart, have tested positive for COVID-19, a source said.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, both Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both players are vaccinated, Schefter said.

Browns’ RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell ESPN.



Both players are vaccinated, thus their status for Sunday’s game against New England remains in question. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2021

Felton has played a larger role in the Browns office, taking extra plays in place of the injured Kareem Hunt behind the returning starter Chubb.

Browns also had another RB, John Kelly, go on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday. So with Kareem Hunt currently on injured reserve due to a calf injury, Cleveland is down to just one running back at the moment, D’Ernest Johnson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2021

The #Browns have one running back for the moment: D’Ernest Johnson — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 9, 2021

Per NFL policy for those who are vaccinated, players must return two negative test results taken 24 hours apart in order to return to the field. This means that Chubb and Felton could still be ruled eligible to play in their next game.

The Cleveland Browns take on the New England Patriots on the road on Sunday at 1 p.m.

