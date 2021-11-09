Cleveland Police search for trio that terrorized and robbed employees at Happy’s Pizza

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a group of criminals who terrorized and robbed employees at a pizza shop.

The crime happened last Tuesday at around 10:40 P.M. at Happy’s Pizza on Detroit Avenue. It was just about closing time, and there were only two employees working, a cook and a delivery driver. They were closing the registers when two men and a woman snuck up behind them.

Surveillance video captured the moments the crooks pulled up in a dark-colored sedan. The suspects were all dressed in black or camouflage clothing and wore black masks. One of the men was wearing a black Adidas hoodie. The trio snuck in through the back door that had been left propped open.

“Open every f***ing thing!” one of the robbers demanded.

“I don’t know how to open it,” an employee replied.

“Open all of them!” the crooks yelled.

One of the men is seen pointing a gun at one of the employees, demanding she open the cash register. When she said she couldn’t open it, the man hits her in the head with the pistol.

“Where’s the rest of the money?” one of the crooks asked. “Take us to the back, b*** you come too!”

Once the crooks got the cash out of the register, they ordered the women to take them to the shop’s safe. Both employees told them they didn’t know where it was, but the crooks forced the two women to the back of the store at gunpoint.

“Take us to the safe then!” the female robber yelled.

The footage ends when the suspects lead the women into a back room with no cameras.

When the crooks couldn’t find the safe, they stole one of the women’s house and car keys. They then stripped, searched the employee, and stole a gun from her. The man holding the weapon then pistol-whipped both women multiple times before leaving the store.

Authorities say the crooks only ended up getting away with about $300 worth of cash.

Police are still searching for these suspects; if you recognize them or have any information, contact Cleveland police.

