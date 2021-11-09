Collision in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood sends 2 people to hospital
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Two people were rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, Cleveland EMS said.
The cars collided around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East 89th Street and Hough Avenue.
One of the cars pushed through a fence and into the yard of a nearby apartment building.
The victims, identified by EMS as a 55-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were both rushed to University Hospitals in serious condition.
