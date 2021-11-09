Collision in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood sends 2 people to hospital

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Two people were rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, Cleveland EMS said.

The cars collided around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East 89th Street and Hough Avenue.

One of the cars pushed through a fence and into the yard of a nearby apartment building.

The victims, identified by EMS as a 55-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were both rushed to University Hospitals in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.