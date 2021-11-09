Downtown Cleveland business sets goals for Bibb mayoral administration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Justin Bibb takes office in less than two months.

“We’re looking forward to working with our new mayor-elect to help him be successful and make the changes that he wants to make in the city of Cleveland,” said Michael Deemer, president and CEO of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

Crime and safety are huge issues for the incoming administration with Bibb elected the day after multiple people were shot on Halloween.

“I do intend to hire my own police chief,” the mayor-elect said the day after his election

Meanwhile, the new council president has a strategy of collaboration for safety.

“I would love to reach out to all my colleagues in the county as well as county government,” said incoming Council President Blaine Griffin, who also wants more technology to fight crime. “We have to get more drones and those types of tools to fight crime.”

Deemer stresses downtown also has to appear welcoming to attract and retain talent as well as economic development.

“It’s the lighting, it’s the sidewalks, it’s the streetscape, it’s the pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure,” said Deemer. “One of the things we really need to focus on as a city is re-concentrating jobs in the core, make sure that we have a strategy for attracting jobs to into the city of Cleveland, not simply Northeast Ohio.”

Bibb’s campaign message was simple

“To give people hope in their city,” he said.

Now, he enters office with great expectation from many as well as great optimism.

