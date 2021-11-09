2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Euclid Middle School is locked down after shots fired at Memorial Park

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Middle School was locked down Monday afternoon after shots were fired in Memorial Park.

The shooting, which happened near Euclid High, Euclid Public Library, and Euclid City Hall, occurred after the high school had dismissed students at 2:30 p.m., according to a Euclid police Facebook post.

The middle school was placed on a modified lockdown “as a precaution,” the post said.

Police officers and school security located two suspects, ages 18 and 19, in possession of two stolen handguns in front of the library.

The two men were taken into custody, according to police.

Neither were Euclid High School students.

The middle school lockdown was lifted at 3:10 p.m. after the men were arrested, the post said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

26-year-old found dead in Bedford Heights apartment, ex-boyfriend arrested
Rev. Robert D. McWilliams was taken into custody Thursday morning at St. Joseph Parish in...
Former Strongsville, Ohio priest sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes against juveniles
Woman dies after being shot in Canton
North Ridgeville Assistant Superintendent David Pritt says there was a 20 percent decline in...
Preschool enrollment drops dramatically nationally in 2020; Northeast Ohio districts say class sizes already recovering to near ‘normal’ in 2021