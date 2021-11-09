Euclid Middle School is locked down after shots fired at Memorial Park

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Middle School was locked down Monday afternoon after shots were fired in Memorial Park.

The shooting, which happened near Euclid High, Euclid Public Library, and Euclid City Hall, occurred after the high school had dismissed students at 2:30 p.m., according to a Euclid police Facebook post.

The middle school was placed on a modified lockdown “as a precaution,” the post said.

Police officers and school security located two suspects, ages 18 and 19, in possession of two stolen handguns in front of the library.

The two men were taken into custody, according to police.

Neither were Euclid High School students.

The middle school lockdown was lifted at 3:10 p.m. after the men were arrested, the post said.

