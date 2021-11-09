2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Strongsville, Ohio priest sentenced for sex crimes against juveniles

Investigators say McWilliams used ‘confession’ to extort inappropriate material from victims
Rev. Robert D. McWilliams was taken into custody Thursday morning at St. Joseph Parish in...
Rev. Robert D. McWilliams was taken into custody Thursday morning at St. Joseph Parish in Strongsville.(Cleveland Catholic Diocese)
By Sia Nyorkor
Nov. 9, 2021
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A former priest will be sentenced in Akron Federal Court Tuesday afternoon after being convicted of numerous sex crimes involving children.

Robert McWilliams pleaded guilty on July 16 to various crimes, including production and distribution of sexually explicit images of minors and juvenile sex trafficking.

Strongsville priest pleads guilty to federal sex charges

He was taken into custody on Dec. 5, 2019 at his Strongsville, Ohio church, St. Joseph.

McWilliams was also affiliated with St. Helen’s in Geauga County, Ohio.

McWilliams assembled a “disturbing” child pornography collection of over 1,000 videos and images, extorted teen victims for more graphic images, and compensated at least two other boys for sexual acts, prosecutors claimed in the pre-sentencing report.

According to the court records, McWilliams used confession as a way to extort inappropriate material from the minor victims.

“He is a consumer of child pornography, and an extortionist who violated the sacrament of confession to obtain information he later used, under aliases, to seek the production of sexually explicit material from boys he was “counseling”

Additionally, federal officials said McWilliams pretended to be a female on social media sites to contact minor male victims he knew from his parishes in Strongsville and Newbury Township.

This story is developing and will be updated.

