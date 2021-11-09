Man dies after being shot outside Garfield Heights bar

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Maple Heights man died after being shot outside a Garfield Heights bar last month.

Dandre Rhone was one of three men shot outside the Unkut Lounge on Turney Road Oct. 30.

The two other men survived their injuries, but their names are not being released.

Garfield Heights police said the men were outside the bar when an argument began and someone fired multiple shots.

There are no arrests at this time.

