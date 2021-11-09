2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man dies after being shot outside Garfield Heights bar

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Maple Heights man died after being shot outside a Garfield Heights bar last month.

Dandre Rhone was one of three men shot outside the Unkut Lounge on Turney Road Oct. 30.

The two other men survived their injuries, but their names are not being released.

Garfield Heights police said the men were outside the bar when an argument began and someone fired multiple shots.

There are no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Benjamin Fluellen (Source: Summit County Sheriff)
Summit County hotel patron scares off armed robbery suspect
19 Crime Alert
Public asked to ID persons of interest in deadly double shooting near University of Akron (video)
19 Crime Alert
Public asked to ID persons of interest in deadly double shooting near University of Akron
Rollover crash in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood injures 1 person
Rollover crash in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood injures 1 person