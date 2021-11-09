2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man dies after semi strikes him, horse trailer in Richland County

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was changing a tire on the disabled trailer carrying three horses he was hauling on I-71 when a semi-truck struck and killed him on Monday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

OHSP identified him as 65-year-old James Covrett of Delaware, Ohio.

The semi also hit the horse trailer, but all three inside were uninjured in the crash, OSHP said.

OSHP said the crash happened on I-71 northbound at milepost 159 in Perry Township of Richland County at 2:24 p.m. on Nov. 8.

As Covrett was changing the tire, a 2006 red Peterbuilt semi driven by a 67-year-old man of Newark, N.J. drove off the right side of the road and struck him and the horse trailer, according to OSHP.

The semi continued across all three lanes of travel before coming to a stop in the median, OSHP said.

OSHP said the Richland County Coroner pronounced Covrett dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old Delaware woman was traveling with Covrett at the time of the crash, was standing outside of the car, and was not injured, according to OSHP.

According to OSHP, the semi-truck driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

ODOT, Richland County Coroner’s office, Troy and Washington Twp. Fire and EMS, and Shelly Smith and Son’s Towing assisted at the scene.

I-71 north was shut down from OH-95 to OH-97 during the initial investigation but has since reopened.

