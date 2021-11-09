Mansfield couple says Columbia Gas Co. threatens shutoff despite payment

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mansfield couple is at wits’ end over a dispute with their gas company, Columbia Gas of Ohio.

Kathie and Richard Berkepile told 19 News that month after month, the gas company has sent them letters threatening to shut off their service despite not being behind on any payments.

The couple said they had an overdue payment of around $120, which they said they paid back in July.

“We sent them the payment through Walmart,” Kathie said, providing the receipt of payment to 19 News.

But, the following month the Berkepile’s were surprised when they received a letter from Columbia Gas stating they still had an overdue balance.

“Columbia Gas told us it went to (Columbia Gas of) Pennsylvania,” said Kathie, referring to the payment sent via Walmart.

Kathie said she was told the payment processed by Walmart was coded wrong and therefore sent to the wrong gas company.

When the couple called Walmart to get the situation rectified they were told they needed to talk with their gas company and that the situation was out of Walmart’s hands.

Kathie said she’s made countless calls to Columbia Gas of Ohio since.

“I don’t know how many people I’ve talked to at Columbia Gas,” she said. ″They say that they know that we’ve sent in the paperwork and they see that we’ve paid it and say ‘we will stop the termination, you don’t have to worry about it being terminated.’”

But, the couple has continued to receive a termination letter each month from the gas company stating they have yet to pay that overdue amount they paid back in July.

