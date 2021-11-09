2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mentor police arrest Cleveland Heights man for drive-by shooting which injured 2

Darold Hoyle (Source: Mentor police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Cleveland Heights man who allegedly shot two people in a drive-by shooting on Nov. 5 is now locked up in the Lake County Jail.

Mentor police said Darold Hoyle shot Taylor George, 23, and James Brooks, 27, as they were inside an apartment in the 8100 block of Puritan Drive around 5:30 a.m.

Both victims, a woman and a man, suffered gunshots to their lower extremities and were transported to Hillcrest Hospital.

Police said their injuries are non-life threatening.

Hoyle has pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

