Missing 22-year-old East Cleveland woman last seen Nov. 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the East Cleveland Police Department asks the community to help find 22-year-old Alishah Pointer after she was reported missing on Nov. 5.

The FBI said Pointer was last seen on Nov. 4 at a home in Cleveland.

Call law enforcement if you see her or know where she may be.

Reward money is available for information leading to finding Pointer, according to the FBI.

Call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 877-FBI-OHIO (877-324-6446) with your tips.

Editor’s Note: The Cleveland Division of the FBI initially reported Pointer was last seen on Nov. 3 in the North Randall area and reported missing on Nov. 4.

Alishah Pointer (Cleveland Division of the FBI)

Alishah Pointer (Cleveland Division of the FBI)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.