Murder suspect held without bond in connection to shooting of man in Lake County

Julian Lawrence
Julian Lawrence(Source: Painesville police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators released the identity of the man who was found shot to death inside of a car in Painesville.

According to police, 22-year-old Ollie T. Gipson Jr. was allegedly shot and killed by 25-year-old Julian Lawrence on Nov. 4 outside of a Grant Street apartment complex.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area and found Gipson Jr. unresponsive and suffering from the fatal gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a car.

Lawrence was identified as a suspect and was arrested immediately after, police said. He was in possession of a gun when he was taken into custody.

Court records show that Lawrence waived his preliminary hearing and is being held on a murder charge without bond while the case is bound over to the Lake County Common Pleas Court.

