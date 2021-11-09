Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer-than-normal through Thursday; Old Man Winter returns this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak cold front is nearby today, bringing us more cloud cover than we’ve seen in recent days.

This front may spark a stray shower or two tonight, but most areas will remain dry.

High pressure will return briefly on Wednesday, ushering in a nice, dry Fall day.

In the wake of today’s front, it will be a bit cooler on Wednesday than it is this afternoon.

High temperatures will top out around 60 degrees on Wednesday.

We’ll rebound nicely on Thursday with highs near 70 degrees.

Typical highs this time of the year are only in the low 50s.

Thursday will also be quite windy.

Winds may gust upwards of 30 mph, mainly during the second half of the day.

Our next cold front will move into the area on Thursday evening, and this one will be stronger than today’s front.

Thursday evening’s front will provide the focus for widespread rain on Thursday night.

While we will dry out by Friday morning, Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

The core of the cold will move in over the course of the weekend.

Highs will only be in the low 40s all weekend, and even into the beginning of next week.

A series of disturbances will move over our area this weekend, facilitating the development of a wintry mix from time to time.

The timing (and placement) of this weekend’s wintry mix is somewhat tricky this far out.

If you’re trying to make plans for the upcoming weekend, here is our current thinking.

The wintry mix on Saturday, Saturday night, and early Sunday morning will be confined mainly to the lakeshore and the Primary Snow Belt.

By Sunday afternoon, more numerous rain and snow showers will develop, even away from our traditional Snow Belt communities.

The wintry mix will linger through Sunday evening, and even into Monday morning, which may make for a slick drive into work on Monday.

Keep in mind that it is still very early in the forecast, and a lot can change between now and early next week.

Stay tuned!

