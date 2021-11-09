Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal through Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak cold front will track through tonight. Expect increasing clouds today. Temperatures still pretty mild with most in the 60 to 65 degree range this afternoon. A few light showers around tonight with that front. Not much rain at all with this guy. Temperatures by morning around 40 degrees. Sunshine tomorrow with a high around 60 degrees. A much stronger cold front approaches the area Thursday. It will be a mild and windy Veterans Day this year with afternoon temperatures well in the 60s. Wind gusts over 30 mph out of the south. That strong cold front tracks through Thursday night with a round of steady rain. Much cooler arrives to end the week.

