Public asked to ID persons of interest in deadly double shooting near University of Akron (video)

19 Crime Alert
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can help identify two persons of interests linked to the deadly double shooting of a man and woman near the University of Akron.

Newly-released video from the Akron Police Department shows the two persons of interest, both wearing white T-shirts, fighting in the moments prior to the fatal shooting.

According to investigators, there was a large gathering and altercation in the street near the intersection of Kling Street and Wheeler Street at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 19 when police were called.

During the fight, a suspect began shooting, hitting three people with gunfire.

Two victims, identified as 25-year-old Alexander James Beasley and 18-year-old Maya Noelle McFetridge, died after being shot. The third victim survived their injuries.

McFetridge was a University of Akron student.

The University of Akron and Summit County Crime Stoppers have collaborated to offer a $50,000 reward in the case for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the persons of interest is asked to call Akron police.

