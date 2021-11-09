Summit County hotel patron scares off armed robbery suspect

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Springfield Township hotel patron scared off a robbery suspect armed with a gun by telling him “the cops are outside”, said Springfield Township police.

According to officers, the suspect walked into the Quality Inn Hotel in the 2800 block of S. Arlington Road around midnight on Nov. 8.

He then approached the female clerk, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

Police said a patron in the lobby saw what was happening and told the suspect “the cops are outside.”

The suspect then ran out the rear doors of the hotel.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect from the camera’s surveillance camera and Benjamin Fluellen, 27, of Akron, was captured a short distance from the hotel.

The K-9 team found his clothing and firearm in the wooded area near the hotel, said police.

Fluellen is also accused of damaging the inside of a police cruiser while being transported to the Summit County Jail, so he is charged with vandalism, as well as escape, resisting arrest and aggravated robbery.

