Teen shoots himself as Cleveland Police try and take him into custody(Video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police just released body camera footage that 19 Investigates has been after for months.

The video shows how a teen suspect ended up shot as he fought police who were trying to arrest him.

Police say the teen wasn’t complying with orders, and that’s how he ended up hurt.

The footage was just released after our request was initially denied in June, pending an open investigation.

The incident-- a testament to what some officers deal with almost every day on the job.

According to the police report, Cleveland Police officers in the gang impact unit tried to pull over the teens’ car the night of June 14th for several traffic violations.

The car took off before it was then spotted around the corner by another officer.

When police approached it, they said the teens inside had taken off.

Officers took two of the minors down in a field near St Clair and E 112th St.

One continued to fight them, and you can see another detective get involved in another body camera angle we were given.

Officers say they got his right handcuffed, but the left was still in his pocket.

Seconds later, you hear the shot, followed by chaos.

Once officers determined they were not hit, they were able to get the suspect’s other hand in the cuff and take his gun.

You can hear the teen asking to be turned over. Officers said when his gun went off; the bullet went into his leg.

It’s hard to imagine what officers could have done differently to potentially avoid the gun going off in this case.

We did reach out to Cleveland police multiple times, however, and filed a request for any documents pertaining to an internal investigation in this case. We got a message back saying the information was not releasable at this time.

According to a spokesperson with the juvenile corrections center, the teen, in this case, was put on house arrest after the incident. He is currently out from that arrest and on parole instead.

