U.S. Marshals arrest Georgia murder suspect in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a murder in Columbus, Georgia was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force hiding in the attic of a home in Akron.

U.S. Marshals said Johnte Williams, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday in the 1100 block of Caroline Ct.

According to Columbus, Georgia police, Williams and his brother Quinton, 33, shot and killed Dametrius Daniel. A second victim was also shot, but survived.

Police said Johnte shot at the victims from a moving car.

Quinton was arrested by the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in July.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “This is not the first fugitive, and it certainly will not be the last, who thinks he can run and hide from the U.S. Marshals Service. But this agency, across the country, will not rest until those wanted for violent and heinous crimes are behind bars.”

