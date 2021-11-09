2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman dies after being shot in Canton

(WRDW)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Canton woman died Monday at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital after being shot Sunday evening.

Canton police said Shanee Betz and Jacob Hall, 25, of Massillon, were shot in the 1800 block of Spring Ave. N.E. around 11:35 p.m. Sunday.

Both victims were brought by private transport to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

Hall was treated and released from the hospital.

Canton police there are no arrests and detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information should call them at 330-489-3144.

