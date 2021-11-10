3 in custody for murder, torture of woman in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three of the six people wanted in connection with the murder and kidnapping of a 22-year-old Cleveland woman were arrested Wednesday.

Nathaniel Poke and two other suspects were taken into custody by East Cleveland police.

One of the suspects is a 17-year-old girl, who is charged with aggravated murder and is currently at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. said East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner.

Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo (East Cleveland PD)

Chief Gardner said Hakeem Ali Shomo and two other unnamed suspects remain on the loose.

Chief Gardner said Alishah Pointer’s body was found Tuesday afternoon in the basement of a burned out abandoned home in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue.

According to Chief Gardner, the assailants believed Pointer had information relative to a crime committed in Cleveland and they tortured her in an attempt to get this information.

Chief Gardner added Pointer was transported to several different locations before finally being killed on Savannah Avenue.

Family members reported Pointer missing on Nov. 4.

FBI and Secret Service agents assisted with the investigation since the beginning, said Chief Gardner.

East Cleveland police ask anyone with information to contact East Cleveland detectives at 216-451-1234, the Cleveland FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO, or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.