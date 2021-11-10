18 year old dies after Wayne County crash with Ryder truck

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - On Nov. 10 at 6:29 a.m., troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wooster Post responded to a report of a serious injury traffic crash involving a commercial Ryder truck and a pick-up truck on State Route 21 at the intersection of Clinton Road.

The investigation revealed that the Ryder truck traveled from west to east on Clinton Road as it approached State Route 21.

The Ryder truck failed to stop at the stop sign, crossed over the southbound lanes through the paved median, and then collided with a northbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the press release.

The Chevrolet Silverado was pushed off the road and into the grass on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The driver of the Silverado, Logan Dickerson, 18, was severely injured in the crash despite being seat-belted.

After he was freed from the vehicle, he was transported to Akron General Hospital.

Dickerson died the same day from his injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the Ryder truck was seat belted and uninjured.

A 31-year-old South Euclid man was the passenger in the Ryder truck and was also seat belted and uninjured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Chippewa Township EMS and Fire Departments, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Reed’s Towing, and Wadsworth Towing.

The Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction and Commercial Inspections Units were also on scene.

The events that led up to the crash, Wayne County’s 15th fatality-related incident, remain under investigation but driver impairment is not a factor in the crash, according to the release.

