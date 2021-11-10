Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Officials are looking for a 1-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted early Wednesday morning in a stolen vehicle.

Blaice Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and no pants. He was also was wrapped in a blanket, WRDW reported.

Blaice was abducted when someone stole the vehicle he was riding in from in front of his home.

The vehicle is a gray 2002 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate P2722946. A “Tag Applied For” sign should be in the back window of the car.

It is not known who stole the vehicle or where the vehicle was heading.

If you see this vehicle or Blaice, call 911, your local law enforcement agency or Clarkston Police Department at 404-557-8956 or 404-292-9465.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.