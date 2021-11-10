Browns give guard Joel Bitonio 3-year extension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Years of losing and hard work have been rewarded for Browns veteran guard Joel Bitonio.

The team is winning and Bitonio has a new 3-year contract extension.

For the #Browns and G Joel Bitonio, it’s a 3-year extension worth roughly $48M, source said, including a boost for the 17th game this year and next year. https://t.co/MXkzIQBD0w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021

Bitonio, 30, is in his 8th season with Cleveland and has made 3 Pro Bowls.

“It’s been very cool,” Bitonio said Wednesday, praising the city of Cleveland and its fans for embracing he and his family. “They love their linemen.”

The Browns visit New England Sunday at 1 p.m. on 19 News.

