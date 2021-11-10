2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Browns give guard Joel Bitonio 3-year extension

FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) gets set at the line of scrimmage...
FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) gets set at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns made another huge investment into their offensive line, signing the three-time Pro Bowl left guard to a three-year, $48 million contract extension on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Years of losing and hard work have been rewarded for Browns veteran guard Joel Bitonio.

The team is winning and Bitonio has a new 3-year contract extension.

Bitonio, 30, is in his 8th season with Cleveland and has made 3 Pro Bowls.

“It’s been very cool,” Bitonio said Wednesday, praising the city of Cleveland and its fans for embracing he and his family. “They love their linemen.”

The Browns visit New England Sunday at 1 p.m. on 19 News.

Start your day with a live Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m. Sunday, then flip over to CW 43 right after the game for a live 5th Quarter.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Vote in the Hyundai Pigskin Poll!
Game of the Week - Romeo's Pizza
Vote now for the high school Game of the Week
Overtime 11-9-2021
Overtime 11-9-2021: Browns, Pats
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton reportedly test positive for COVID-19