Chance conversation between police detectives leads to arrest in downtown Willoughby shooting

Willoughby, Ohio (WOIO) - A routine conversation between two police detectives in two different jurisdictions resulted in the arrest of a man police say fired a handgun “numerous times” in downtown Willoughby Wednesday.

On Thursday, detectives with the Wickliffe and Willoughby police departments were on the phone discussing an unrelated incident when the Willoughby detective mentioned a shooting in his town the night before, according to a Wickliffe police Facebook post.

That’s when the detective from Wickliffe mentioned an arrest patrol officers made at a house on Tallmadge Avenue the same evening.

The suspect, Thomas Jaite, 23, was arrested after his mother called police to report her son had arrived home intoxicated and had become extremely violent, ”smashing and throwing” items around the home.

When officers arrived, police say Jaite refused their commands and yelled at them to take him to jail.

Then, when an officer tried to stop him from walking away, Jaite attacked the officer and tried to tackle him, the post said.

Jaite was “taken to the ground” and subdued by Wickliffe officers, arrested and charged with resisting arrest and assault on a police officer, according to the post.

They say they found an unloaded handgun in the basement where Jaite had been spending time before police were called.

During booking, Jaite said that he could have “stayed in downtown Willoughby.”

Perhaps it was that comment that led the two detectives to connect Jaite’s arrest to a Wednesday shooting in Willoughby that struck a building and a vehicle.

Whatever it was, the Willoughby detective headed to the Wickliffe jail to interview Jaite, who police say admitted to the Willougby shooting and to firing a handgun from a vehicle on State Route 2 on his way home.

Jaite was arranged on Wickliffe charges and was held at the Lake County jail on a $15,000 bond, the post said.

Willoughby detectives will be filing “numerous charges” related to the shooting incidents.

“This is an example of a seemingly ‘routine’ call patrol officers responded to that resulted in the arrest of an individual responsible for a crime in another jurisdiction,” wrote Wickliffe police. “Our officers and detectives routinely work with other departments and have formed excellent relationships that help solve crimes throughout Lake County.”

