CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League is trying to identify the man seen on security footage taking a kitten from its cage.

Cleveland APL said they’ve shown the video evidence to police, but are still trying to identify the culprit.

Call the APL at 216-771-4616 if you can identify the man.

Do you know this man? We provided the police with clear video evidence showing him stealing a kitten from us, but,... Posted by Cleveland Animal Protective League on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.