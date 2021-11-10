2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland double murder suspect representing himself in court

Gianni Gray (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The man accused of murdering two people inside a car on I-90 in Cleveland in 2018 is representing himself during his jury trial in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial for Gianni Gray, 38.

Judge Ashley Kilbane is presiding over the trial.

Cleveland police said Gray shot and killed Andre Williams and Malachia Perez Stewart III, both 35, as they sat in their car on the West 117th ramp from I-90 on July 14, 2018.

One of two men shot and killed in a car on I-90 in 2018.
A woman at a nearby gas station was also hit by a stray bullet, but survived.

Gray was arrested by U.S. Marshals in May 2020 at home in the 12000 block of Union Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side.

According to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshals followed leads about Gray throughout the United States; including, Florida and Michigan the entire time he was on the run.

“This investigation was led by a Cleveland Police Sergeant assigned to our task force who vowed to never give up on this case,” said U.S. Marshal Elliott.

