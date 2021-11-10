2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police detective on restricted duty after misdeamnor charges, failed to reopen rape case

Cleveland Police cars
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin D. Williams announced that a Cleveland Police Detective has been placed on restricted duty after being charged with falsification, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and dereliction of duty, a misdemeanor of the second degree, in Cleveland Municipal Court.

Detective Charles McNeeley is accused of making false statements to a prosecuting attorney in regards to a victim’s statement leading to no prosecution.

McNeeley is also accused of closing a case and after receiving information on a DNA match for a rape suspect, failing to reopen the case.

An internal investigation conducted by the Cleveland Police Internal Affairs Unit began in 2020, according to a press release.

Members of the Internal Affairs Unit presented findings of the investigation to the City of Cleveland Prosecutor’s Office and a summons was issued for McNeeley’s court appearance.

Charles McNeeley has been placed on restricted duty with no contact with the public.

Detective Charles McNeeley, 52, was hired in 1998 and his most recent assignment was with the Homicide Unit.

McNeeley was assigned to the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit during the alleged occurrences of offenses.

McNeeley will appear in court on Nov. 24.

