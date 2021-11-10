Dozens march for justice 7 years since Tamir Rice was shot and killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tamir Rice’s mom and dozens of people took to the streets of Downtown Cleveland Tuesday afternoon, chanting justice for Tamir.

November marks seven years since 12-year-old Tamir was shot and killed seven years ago by a Cleveland Police officer at the Cudell Recreation Center playground after witnesses told police that they saw the boy waving around a gun that appeared authentic.

“O’Malley got in office because of Tamir, let y’all know that okay. He got in office because of Tamir, he was supposed to come in office and promised to look into Tamir’s case,” said Samaria Rice, Tamir’s mom.

They paused at the Justice Center. They say they wanted County Prosecutor Michel O’Malley to hear them loud and clear, that they want Tamir’s case opened back up.

“As you all probably know I did another rally later in October in D.C. we did it in front of the White House and I also had my meeting with the Christian Clark and the DOJ and her staff. And we advocated for Tamir’s case to be reopen under the code 242, it’s called willful intent. They need to try that case and reopen the case so I’m just waiting to hear from them as of right now,” said Samaria Rice.

